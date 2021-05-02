Buttler's maiden T20 ton takes RR to 220/3

New Delhi, May 2, 2021

Jos Buttler scored his maiden T20 century to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) score 220 for 3 wickets in 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

RR got to the mammoth score largely due to Buttler's 124 off 64 balls and his second wicket partnership with captain Sanju Samson. The pair put on 150 runs off 88 balls with Samson scoring 48 off 33.

After crossing over to three figures, Buttler went berserk against pacer Sandeep Sharma, before being dismissed off the last ball of the 19th and penultimate over. Buttler hit three sixes and a four, thus taking 24 runs from that over.

Brief scores: RR 220/3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 124, Sanju Samson 48; Rashid Khan 1/24) vs SRH

IANS