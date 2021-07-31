Ben Stokes withdraws from Test series against India to attend to mental well-being, injured finger

London, July 31, 2021

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has withdrawn from the Test squad ahead of the Test series against India beginning next week to attend to his mental well-being and an injured finger.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that England Men's all-rounder Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect," a statement from the ECB said.

"Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of the LV= Insurance Test series against India starting next week to prioritise his mental well-being and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month," it said.

"The ECB fully supports Ben's decision, and we will continue to help him during this period away from the game," the statement said.

Ashley Giles, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, said: "Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and well-being.

"Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be the mental health and welfare of all of our people. The demands on our athletes to prepare and play elite sport are relentless in a typical environment, but the ongoing pandemic has acutely compounded this.

"Spending significant amounts of time away from family, with minimal freedoms, is extremely challenging. The cumulative effect of operating almost continuously in these environments over the last 16 months has had a major impact on everyone's well-being.

"Ben will be given as long as he needs, and we look forward to seeing him playing cricket for England in the future," Giles added.

Stokes will be replaced in the squad by Somerset's Craig Overton, ECB said.

"We request that privacy is given to Ben and his family during this time," the statement added.

IANS adds:

Stokes, who had fractured his left index finger during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and had withdrawn from it, had taken rest from cricket.

Post-surgery, Stokes was called upon by his county Durham to feature in T20 Blast matches. He played six T20 Blast matches.

The all-rounder was not scheduled to play the limited-overs series against Pakistan in but had to be called upon to lead after seven Covid-19 cases in the regular team forced the entire squad into self-isolation.

Although England won the ODIs against Pakistan 3-0 this month, Stokes confessed to have played with great pain.

"It was a totally unexpected set of games for me and the truth is I would never have played under normal circumstances due to how much pain I was in with my left index finger. The surgery was a success after I had broken it at the IPL, but it was still so painful. Sometimes though you just have to grin and bear it, and captaining England is one of those reasons," he wrote in his column for The Mirror.

