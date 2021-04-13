Ben Stokes ruled out of remainder of IPL due to broken finger

New Delhi, April 13, 2021

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury to a finger on his left hand.

A statement from the team said Stokes had injured the finger while fielding during their match against Punjab Kings in Mumbai yesterday.

"Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a broken finger, which will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 season.

"Everyone at Rajasthan Royals absolutely admires Ben for being such a huge asset and a valuable member of the Royals family, both on and off the field, and wishes him a speedy recovery. We are delighted that Ben would like to stay with the group to provide his valued support and inputs off the field. In the meantime, we will be reviewing potential replacement options for the remainder of the season," the statement added.

