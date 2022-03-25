BCCI to launch six-team women's IPL next year

Mumbai, March 25, 2022

Responding to the growing demand for a franchise-based T20 league for women players in the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to launch a six-team women's Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the IPL Governing Council in Mumbai on Friday.

The meeting decided that all efforts will be made to start a six-team annual Twenty20 tournament for the women's cricketers, with the first preference being given to the existing IPL franchises, according to a report by cricbuzz. According to sources, three existing IPL franchises have shown interest in setting up women's teams.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the IPL Governing Council's decision has to be approved by the BCCI AGM and added that hopefully, it will happen soon and the league will start next year.

For this season, there will be the normal Women's Twenty20 Challenge, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said, adding that there will be four matches involving three teams around the time of the playoffs.

With leagues for women like Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and the Women's Hundred gaining ground, there has been a demand for a women's T20 league in India on the lines of the IPL with many Indian women's players leading the demand.

Women's cricket has gained lot of ground since the Indian team did well in the last World Cup.

IANS