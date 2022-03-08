Axar Patel added to India’s squad for 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

Mumbai, March 8, 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today said all-rounder Axar Patel had been added to India's squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka to be played in Bengaluru from March 12-16.

A press release from the BCCI said this decision was taken by its All-India Senior Selection Committee.

"The all-rounder has completed his rehab and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," it said.

The BCCI also said that Kuldeep Yadav had been released from the squad for the second Test. The left-arm spinner did not play in the first Test at Mohali, where Jayant Yadav was included as India's third spinner. Jayant did not get any wicket in that match, which India won, even as the other two spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, grabbed 15 wickets between them.

The Bengaluru match is a day-night Test. Patel is likely to find a place in the playing XI in Jayant Yadav's place if India decide to go in with a three-spinner attack. Patel, a left-arm slow orthodox bowler, has picked up 36 wickets in his first five Tests at an average of 11.86.

India’s squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Axar Patel

