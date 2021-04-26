Ashwin takes break from IPL to be with family amidst COVID-19 surge

New Delhi, April 26, 2021

Delhi Capitals off-spinnner Ravichandran Ashwin today said he would be taking a break from this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) from today so that he can be with his family amidst the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

"I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow," he said on Twitter late last night, soon after his team beat SunRisers Hyderabad in the first Super Over of this year's IPL.

"My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," he added.

IANS adds:

The 34-year-old has played five matches and picked one wicket this season at an average of 147. He has an economy rate of 7.73.

During the last IPL, he had picked 13 wickets in 15 matches.

Ashwin was the player of the series during the recent Test series against England.

According to the rules during the ongoing pandemic, a player who leaves the bio-bubble has to undergo quarantine if he wishes to join it again. This means that if Ashwin wants to rejoin Delhi Capitals, he will have to undergo a quarantine again.

