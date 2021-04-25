All-round Jadeja steers CSK to 69-run win over RCB

Mumbai, April 25, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja scored a blistering 62 off 28 balls and captured three wickets to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) end Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) unbeaten run with an emphatic 69-run win in the IPL here on Sunday .

Jadeja dismissed Washington Sundar before taking the wickets of the dangerous Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers at the Wankhede Stadium.

He also effected Dan Christian's run out with a direct hit as RCB were restricted to 122/9 wickets in 20 overs in reply to CSK's 191/4 wickets in 20 overs.

RCB got off to a good start to the chase with an opening partnership of 44 runs between Devdutt Padikkal and captain Virat Kohli. Padikkal, who scored his maiden IPL century in the previous match, scored 34 runs off just 15 balls.

Their partnership was broken when Kohli fell to Sam Curran. Shardul Thakur then dismissed Devdutt Padikkal after which the floodgates opened for CSK.

Spinners Jadeja and Imran Tahir wreaked havoc on the RCB batting lineup as they went from 54/2 in the fifth over to 94/8 in the 14th. Tahir ended the match with figures of 2/16.

Earlier, Jadeja smashed 37 runs off the last over of the CSK innings. The all-rounder hit five sixes - including one off a no ball -- and a four off Harshal Patel, who had taken three wickets and conceded only 14 runs in the three overs he bowled previously.

Jadeja ended the innings on 62 off just 28 balls, hitting four fours in addition to the five sixes. He put up a fifth-wicket partnership of 49 runs off 17 balls with captain MS Dhoni who contributed just two runs in it (2 not out off 3 balls).

Jadeja's rampage made the 20th over of the innings the joint most expensive in the IPL's history. Chris Gayle had scored 37 runs for RCB off Prasanth Parameswaran against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 191/4 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 62 not out, Faf du Plessis 50; Harshal Patel 3/51, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/24) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 122/9 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 34; Ravindra Jadeja 3/13, Imran Tahir 2/16) by 69 runs

IANS