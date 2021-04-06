Aim is to lead Delhi Capitals to an IPL title: Rishabh Pant

New Delhi, April 6, 2021

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant says his aim is to lead his side to win the IPL title this season.

"We haven't won a title yet and I will try my level best to get a title this year. We've been playing nicely as a team from last two-three years and our preparations are going on well," he said

"Everyone looks in great frame of mind. Everyone is giving their 100 percent and is happy in the team environment, and that's what you want as a captain," Pant was quoted as saying in a media release from Delhi Capitals.

The 23-year-old wicket keeper-batsman who has scored 2,079 runs in 68 IPL matches, said that he is excited to lead the Delhi Capitals in this year and looking forward to making the most of the opportunity.

Pant acknowledged the influence of Head Coach Ricky Ponting on the team saying, "He has been so amazing for us in the last two-three years. He brings energy to the team and as a player when you see your coach and you're thinking this is the man from whom you can learn a lot, then nothing is better than that.

"Hopefully, we will cross the line this year, with the help of Ricky and the whole team."

Pant said he is really looking forward to going toe-to-toe against M S Dhoni in Delhi Capitals' first encounter against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10.

"My first match as captain will be against Mahi bhai. It will be a good experience for me as I have learned a lot from him. I have my own experience as a player as well. I'll apply my own experience and the learnings from Dhoni, and try to do something different against CSK," Pant added.

NNN