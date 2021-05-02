Agarwal's 99 on captaincy debut leads PBKS to 166/6 against Delhi Capitals

Ahmedabad, May 2, 2021

Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 99 off 58 balls on his debut as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain and led his team to 166/6 in 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Opener Agarwal became only the second batsman after Suresh Raina in 2013 to end an innings on 99.

He hit two fours and a six off the last three balls of the innings and out up a partnership of 52 runs for the third wicket with Dawid Malan (26) and a 41-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shahrukh Khan (4)

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 166/6 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 99 not out, Dawid Malan 26; Kagiso Rabada 3/36) vs Delhi Capitals

IANS