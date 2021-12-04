Abhijit Singh Chadha returns four-under 60 last round to win Pune Open Golf Championship

Pune, December 4, 2021

Chandigarh-based Abhijit Singh Chadha carded his third consecutive bogey-free round as he shot four-under 66 on the last day to win the Rs. 40 lakh Pune Open Golf Championship here on Saturday.

Thirty-year-old Abhijit (63-65-64-66), leading by one shot at the end of round three, sank four birdies to end up with an impressive winning total of 21-under 258 and emerge winner by six shots.

Abhijit took home a prize money cheque of Rs. 6,46,600 to move up nine spots to 15th place in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Rookie Kartik Sharma (66-60-67-71) of Gurugram, who was placed second, one shot off the lead, after round three, returned a one-over 71 on the final day to finish second at 15-under 264. His round featured a birdie and two bogeys as the putts didn’t roll in for him. Nonetheless, it was a career-best finish for the left-hander who moved up seven spots to 18th place in PGTI’s merit list.

Kolkata’s Sunit Chowrasia shot the day’s best score for the second day in succession to finish third at 13-under 266. In round four, Chowrasia’s 65 was matched by Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu (tied eighth at seven-under 272), Bengaluru’s C Muniyappa (tied 17th at three-under 276), and Gurugram’s Ankur Chadha (tied 26th at two-over 281).

Bengaluru’s Syed Saqib Ahmed (69) took fourth place at nine-under 270.

Among the local golfers, amateur Rohan Dhole Patil (75-67-68-70) had the best finish as he secured tied 24th place at one-over 280. Rohan also took the trophy for the best performing amateur. Delhi-based amateur Krishnav Chopraa, struck a hole-in-one on the 16th hole during his final round of 67. He claimed tied 26th place at two-over 281.

The par for the course was 70 during round four. Play commenced on time on Saturday. The day witnessed a light drizzle in the afternoon towards the closing stages of the tournament.

Abhijit , a silver medalist from the 2010 Asian Games, dominated the proceedings from the outset in round four as he began pulling away from the rest of the field early on. After nearest challenger Kartik missed the green and the subsequent chip-putts to drop bogeys on the second and third, Abhijit further capitalized with 10-feet birdie conversions on the fifth and sixth to stretch his lead to a massive five shots.

Thereafter, Kartik could not convert his opportunities on the greens and Abhijit maintained his lead before further extending it with birdies on the 16th and 17th making a mammoth 66-feet putt on the latter. Chadha finally emerged triumphant by six shots after Sharma picked up a birdie on the 18th hole.

“I’m very proud of my effort as I handled myself really well the whole week especially with the conditions not being favorable," said Abhijit adding, “I didn’t expect it to be so calm today but Kartik made a few mistakes early on and I capitalized on them. From there on, it was just about keeping the ball in play. So I was quite relaxed for most of the round.

“I’ve had two top-10s and an 11th place finish in my last three events. So the game has been on the upswing and I’ve been shooting good numbers for a while.

“My caddie, the seasoned Raju, did a great job. He was superb and very professional throughout the week.”

