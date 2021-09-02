4th Test: England win the toss and elect to field first

London, September 2, 2021

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to field first in the fourth Test against India at The Oval on Thursday. He said that he wanted to make use of the overhead conditions.

India captain Virat Kohli said he would have bowled first as well but the toss isn't something he could control.

For England, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes come in for Jos Buttler and Sam Curran, respectively.

For India, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur replace Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, respectively, who are carrying niggles.

The five-match Test series is tied at 1-1.

England XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

IANS