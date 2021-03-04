- Home
Cricket
4th Test: England choose to bat first
Ahmedabad, March 4, 2021
England won the toss and chose to bat first on Thursday in the fourth Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The visitors are trailing the 1-2 in the series and are looking to draw level while India are looking to avoid defeat and qualify for the World Test Championship final.
England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
IANS