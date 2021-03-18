4th T20I: India post challenging 185/8 against England

Ahmedabad, March 18, 2021

Debutant Suryakumar Yadav's 31-ball 57 and Shreyas Iyer's 37 (off 18 balls) helped India post their highest total of the ongoing T20I series against England in the fourth match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. India posted 185/8 in 20 overs.

The hosts lost openers K. L. Rahul and Rohit Sharma early. The opening pair put on 21 before Rohit Sharma was caught and bowled off a slower ball. Rahul, fighting to retain his place in the Indian team following a couple of ducks, stayed on as Yadav went berserk but couldn't make much of an impression. He fell after making 14 off 17 balls.

Yadav, who got off the mark in international cricket with a six over fine leg, hit three sixes and smashed six fours. He followed his Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan to score a half-century on debut. Kishan achieved the feat in the second T20 International on March 14.

Skipper Virat Kohli, batting at No. 4 and a slot behind Yadav, could make just one but Rishabh Pant chipped in with 30 off 23 balls.

Iyer, however, provided the late fillip to take India to a fighting total. Among England bowlers, Jofra archer was the most successful, picking four for 33 while Mark Wood was again economical going for just 25 in his four overs and picking one wicket.

Earlier, England had won the toss and elected to field first. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was dropped from the Indian squad for Rahul Chahar while Suryakumar Yadav replaced Ishan Kishan, who captain Virat Kohli said has a groin strain.

England, meanwhile, are unchanged from the third T20I.

Brief scores

India 185/8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 57, Shreyas Iyer 37, Jofra Archer 4/33) vs England

IANS