4th T20I: Chahal replaced by Rahul Chahar, Kishan injured

Ahmedabad, March 18, 2021

England won the toss and chose to first in the fourth T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been dropped from the Indian squad for Rahul Chahar while Suryakumar Yadav replaced Ishan Kishan, who captain Virat Kohli said has a groin strain.

England, meanwhile, are unchanged from the third T20I. The visitors have a 2-1 lead and are one win away from sealing a series win.

"The side that has chased has won. Looks a really good wicket, looks a lot harder. The challenge of setting a total depends on how you start. Earlier in the series, there was the dew factor. We never strive to become No. 1. We have a talented bunch outside the XI," said England captain Eoin Morgan.

Kohli, meanwhile, said that while it is more difficult to set a total, India will take motivation from the fact that their record isn't too bad batting first.

"Pretty happy, we were always willing to challenge ourselves. Our record hasn't been too bad batting first. It's tougher to set a total. This pitch looks the best in terms of hardness and evenness. Take pride in getting the job done. It doesn't always have to be a do-or-die situation for you to bring out your best. You need to be in the best frame of mind, that's something we are looking to do tonight," said Kohli.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

IANS