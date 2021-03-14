4th ODI: Punam's unbeaten 104 takes India to 266/4

Lucknow, March 14, 2021

Punam Raut scored her third ODI century as India women scored 266/4 against South Africa in the fourth of the five-match series here on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 54 off 35 balls to give India the stimulus in the final stages of their innings.

Punam and captain Mithali Raj (45) earlier put up 103 runs for the third wicket at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. This is the third time on the trot that Punam has scored more than 50 runs in the series as she ended the innings unbeaten on 104 off 123 balls.

India are currently trailing 1-2 in the series.

Brief scores:

India 266/4 in 50 overs (Punam Raut 104 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 54, Mithali Raj 45; Tumi Sekhukhune 2/63)

IANS