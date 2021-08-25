3rd Test: India win toss and elect to bat first against England

Leeds, August 25, 2021

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test against England at Headingley here on Wednesday.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who expressed surprise on winning the toss after losing eight in a row, said that the team is unchanged from the one that registered a 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's.

England announced two changes to the eleven which took the field at Lord's. Dawid Malan and Craig Overton have replaced Dom Sibley, who has been dropped, and the injured Mark Wood. England captain Joe Root added that Overton's performance in county cricket helped him make the team ahead of Saqib Mahmood.

India currently lead the five-match Test series 1-0.

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

IANS