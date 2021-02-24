3rd Test: India end Day 1 at 99/3 wkts, replying to England's 112

Ahmedabad, February 24, 2021

India, in reply to England's first-innnings score of 112, were 99 for three wickets at close on the opening day of the third Test -- a day-night affair -- against England here on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma was batting on 57 off 82 balls and Ajinkya Rahane was on one. India are still 13 runs short of matching England's total.

Captain Virat Kohli was out for 27 just minutes before the close.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Axar Patel took six wickets and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three to hasten the end of England's first innings. Opener Zak Crawley was the the top scorer for England with 53 -- the solitary half-century of the innings. The next highest score was captain Joe Root's 17.

Brief scores: England: 112 all out in 48.4 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17; Axar Patel 6/38, R Ashwin 3/6) India: 99/3 wkts in 33 overs

