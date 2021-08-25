3rd Test: England surge ahead after flawless display on Day 1

New Delhi, August 25, 2021

England took stranglehold of the third Test on the first day itself after bowling out India for 78 and then moving to 120 without loss to be 42 runs ahead here at the Headingley on Wednesday.

The Indian batting crumbled to their third lowest total in England against exceptional swing bowling from the pace attack led by James Anderson, who removed the top order, picking three wickets. Craig Overton also took three wickets.

Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the top scorers for India.

Openers Haseeb Hameed (batting 60) and Rory Burns (batting 52) then drove England to stumps on the third day.

Anderson started the riot, picking the first three wickets. He had K. L. Rahul (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and Virat Kohli (7) caught behind.

Then, just before lunch, Ollie Robinson removed Rahane, who had added 35 runs for the fourth wicket with Rohit Sharma, to reduce India to 56/4.

Post-lunch, the fall of wickets continued as Robinson had Rishabh Pant caught behind. The well-set Rohit, who faced 105 balls for his 19, was out to a mistimed pull off Overton, who had replaced the injured Mark Wood for this Test.

Overton got Mohammed Shami, caught in the slips off the very next ball, and then Sam Curran picked two in two.

India currently lead the five-match Test series 1-0.

Brief scores

India 78 all out in 40.4 overs (C Overton 3/14, J Anderson 3/6, O Robinson 2/16, S Curran 2/27) vs England 120/0 in 42 overs (H Hameed batting 60, R Burns batting 52).

IANS