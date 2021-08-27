3rd Test: England bowled out for 432, lead by 354 runs

Leeds, August 27, 2021

England were bowled out for 432 in 132.2 overs against India on the third day of the third Test at Headingley on Friday. The hosts could add only nine runs to their overnight score of 423 and have taken a 354-run first-innings lead.

Craig Overton set the ball rolling for England with successive boundaries through square of the wicket on both sides. But he was dismissed leg before wicket by Mohammed Shami. Overton (32) reviewed it, but in vain. Jasprit Bumrah finished off the England innings by hitting the off-stump of Ollie Robinson (0).

For England, skipper Joe Root was the star of the show with a masterly knock of 121 at his home ground, his third century of the series. Dawid Malan, Rory Burns and Haseeb Hammed supported Root with useful half-centuries.

Brief scores: India 78 vs England 432 all out in 132.2 overs (Joe Root 121, Dawid Malan 70, Mohammed Shami 4/95, Jasprit Bumrah 2/59).

