Cricket
3rd T20I: England win toss, elect to field first
Ahmedabad, March 16, 2021
England won the toss and elected to field first against India in the third T20 International on Tuesday.
The five-match T20I series is level 1-1 with both teams winning a match each while chasing totals.
India have brought in Rohit Sharma in place of Suryakumar Yadav. Mark Wood also returns for England.
"I would have bowled first as well. [But then] we want to work on setting targets as well to prepare for the future. England are going to come out hard and we have to bring our A-game," said India skipper Virat Kohli.
Teams:
England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
India XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.
IANS