Cricket
3rd ODI: Lee scores 132 as South Africa beat India by DLS method
Lucknow, March 12, 2021
South Africa beat India in the 3rd ODI by six runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method here on Friday.
Chasing India's 248/5, opener Lizelle Lee's unbeaten 132 off 131 balls had taken South Africa to 223/4 in 46.3 overs before the match was called off due to rain.
South Africa have thus taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match ODI series which is being played at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
The fourth match will be played on Sunday.
Brief scores: India 248/5 in 50 overs (Punam Raut 77, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Shabnim Ismail 2/46) lost to South Africa 223/4 in 46.3 overs (Lizelle Lee 132 not out, Mignon du Preez 37; Jhulan Goswami 2/20) by six runs (DLS method)
IANS