Cricket
3rd ODI: England win toss, choose to field first
Pune, March 28, 2021
England won the toss and chose to field first in the third and final One-DAy International (ODI) against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.
With the three-match series level at 1-1, the winner of the third ODI will win the series.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna and T Natarajan.
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper/captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.
IANS