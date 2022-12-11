2nd T20I: India Women beat Australia Women in Super Over, level series 1-1

Mumbai, December 11, 2022

India Women held their nerves to beat Australia Women in the Super Over of the second T20I and level the five-match series 1-1 at D.Y. Patil Stadium, here on Sunday.

After both India and Australia scored the same total of 187 in their respective 20 overs, the result was decided via a Super Over.

Riding on Smriti's quick-fire 13 off 3, along with Richa (6) and Harmanpreet (1), India scored 20 runs against the bowling of Heather Graham in the Super Over.

In reply, Alyssa Healy smashed Renuka for a boundary in the very first ball but the bowler made an impressive comeback by giving just 1 run on the second ball and dismissing Gardner on the third. She conceded 11 runs in the next three balls as India eventually won the Super Over by five runs.

Before this, attacking fifties by Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath powered Australia Women to 187/1. Mooney (82 not out) and McGrath (70 not out) stitched a solid unbeaten partnership of 158 runs for the second wicket against the ordinary bowling and fielding effort of India.

In reply, Smriti Mandhana smashed an impressive half-century and kept India alive in the chase before she got out in the 17th over. Richa Ghosh then took the baton and smashed three back-to-back sixes to give the necessary impetus to the innings.

Eventually, India Women needed 14 runs in six balls and Richa (26 off 13) along with Devika Vaidya (11 not out off 5) scored 13, forcing the match to a tie.

Apart from Smriti and Richa, Shafali Verma (34 off 23), and Harmanpreet Kaur (21 off 22) were the other main scorers for India.

Debutant Heather Graham was the most successful bowler for Australia with brilliant figures of 3/22.

Brief scores: Australia Women 187/1 in 20 overs (Mooney 82 not out, McGrath 70 not out; Deepti 1-31) vs India Woman 187/5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 79, Shafali Verma 34, Richa Ghosh 26 not out; Heather Graham 3-22) Match tied.

Super Over: India W: 20/1 (1) beat Australia W: 16/1 (1)

IANS