2nd T20I: Depleted India lose to Sri Lanka by four wickets

Colombo, July 28, 2021

A depleted India, who were forced to make seven changes in the eleven after nine players were ruled out due to Covid-related issues, stretched Sri Lanka before losing by four wickets in the last over of the second T20 International here on Wednesday night.

India had made 132/5 at the R Premadasa Stadium. Sri Lanka, riding on Dhananjaya de Silva's 40 off 34 balls, won with two balls to spare.

Brief scores:

India 132/5 in 20 overs (S Dhawan 40, D Padikkal 29, A Dananjaya 2/29, R Gaikwad 21) lost to Sri Lanka 133/6 in 19.4 overs (D de Silva 40 not out, M Bhanuka 36, K Yadav 2/30)by four wickets.

IANS