2nd ODI: India beat West Indies by 44 runs, take unassailable 2-0 series lead

Ahmedabad, February 9, 2022

India beat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Riding on some fine bowling performances, West Indies restricted India to 237-9 in 50 overs despite a gritty 64 of 83 balls by Suryakumar Yadav after winning the toss and opting to field first.

Apart from Suryakumar, K L Rahul (49), Deepak Hooda (29), andWashington Sundar (24) also played some vital knocks but West Indies bowlers particularly Odean Smith (2/29), Alzarri Joseph (2/36) struck back with wickets at regular intervals to keep India under a below-par target.

In reply, Shamarh Brooks (44), Akeal Hosein (34), Shai Hope (27), and Odean Smith (24) tried their best but it was not enough as West Indies were bowled out for 193, losing the match by 44 runs.

Prasidh Krishna (4/12) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) were the main wicket-takers for India.

Brief scores: India 237-9 in 50 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 64, KL Rahul 49; Odean Smith 2/29, Alzarri Joseph 2/36) beat West Indies 193 all out in 46 overs (Shamarh Brooks 44, Akeal Hosein 34; Prasidh Krishna 4/12, Shardul Thakur 2/41) by 44 runs

IANS