2nd ODI: Bairstow, Stokes power England to big win

Pune, March 26, 2021

Jonny Bairstow (124 off 112 balls) and Ben Stokes (99 off 52 balls) added 175 runs for the second wicket to help England chase a mammoth 337-run target set by India and win the second One-Day International by six wickets, with 6.3 overs to spare at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.

With this win, England levelled the three-match series 1-1, after India won the first ODI by 66 runs. Sunday's final game here will be the series decider.

England got off to a flying start with Jason Roy (55 off 52 balls) adding 110 with Bairstow for the first wicket in 99 balls. After Roy was dismissed, Bairstow and Stokes continued the onslaught and by the time they were removed the visitors needed just around four an over which was easy for the latter batsmen.

Earlier, India made 336/6 in 50 overs with Rishabh Pant's 40-ball 77 and KL Rahul's fifth ODI ton (114-ball 108) leading the way.

Skipper Virat Kohli made his fourth consecutive half-century, scoring 66 off 79 balls.

In reply, England finished at 337 for four wickets in 43.3 overs.

India had won the first match by 66 runs on Tuesday. England had then failed to chase 317.

England began well, removing both opening batsmen early, leaving India at 37/2 wickets in 8.4 overs.

However, a 121-run partnership for the third wicket between skipper Virat Kohli (66 off 79 balls) and Rahul, resurrected the Indian innings.

After Kohli's dismissal -- the India captain got his fourth fifty in a row -- Pant and Rahul added 113 runs for the fourth wicket in less than 13 overs. Pant hammered seven sixes and three fours, scoring at a strike rate of 192.5.

Towards the end, Hardik Pandya chipped in with 35 off 16 balls (4x6s, 1x4) to take India to their eventual score.

India had brought in Pant for the injured Shreyas Iyer while England replaced injured Eoin Morgan with Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood with left-arm pace bowler Reece Topley.

Brief scores:

India: 336/6 wkts in 50 overs (KL Rahul 108, R Pant 77, V Kohli 66, R Topley 2/50, T Curran 2/83) lost to England: 337/4 wkts in 43.3 overs (J. Bairstow 124, Ben Stokes 99, J. Roy 55, P. Krishna 2/58) by 6 wickets

IANS