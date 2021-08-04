1st Test: India pick 2 wickets, England go to lunch at 61/2

Nottingham, August 4, 2021

India picked two wickets in the first session as England went to lunch at 61/2 on the first day of the first Test at the Trent Bridge here on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah removed opener Rory Burns early, in the first over, while his fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj got the wicket of No. 3 Zak Crawley for 27.

India had wasted a review on Crawley in the 21st over when a ball from Mohammed Siraj hit the batsman's pads and went to the wicketkeeper even as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli thought the batsman had edged it and asked the appeal to be referred to the TV umpire.

On the last ball of that over, another appeal was turned down but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was adamant and forced Kohli to review again. Crawley had to go back after replays showed the ball edged his bat before hitting his pad.

Captain Joe Root (12 not out) and Dominic Sibley (18 not out) were unbeaten at the break.

Brief scores: England 61/2 at lunch (Z Crawley 27, J Bumrah 1/16, M Siraj 1/22) vs India.

IANS