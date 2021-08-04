1st Test: Bumrah, Shami lead charge as India dismiss England for 183

Nottingham, August 4, 2021

Pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah (4/46) and Mohammed Shami (3/28) skittled out England for 183 in the first innings on the first day of the first Test, giving India the edge at the Trent Bridge here on Wednesday.

In reply, India were 21 for no loss with openers Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul on nine each at the draw of stumps.

England's batting fell apart after the fall of Jonny Bairstow's wicket just before tea as the Indian bowlers ran through the tail, something that has troubled on previous tours.

Shami removed Bairstow (29) leg-before wicket at the stroke of tea to revive India after the No. 5 batsman and skipper Joe Root (64) had added 72 runs for the fourth wicket. England had gone into the tea break at 138/4. They had their backs to the wall but still had batsmen who could take them to 230-240.

Post-tea, however, they lost the remaining six wickets for just 45.

Shami started the slide, getting the wicket of Daniel Lawrence without any addition to the score.

Jos Buttler was removed by Bumrah for a duck before Shardul Thakur got the wickets of Root and pacer Ollie Robinson (0). Sam Curran, with a 37-ball unbeaten 27, took the team to 183.

Earlier, England had won the toss and elected to bat firstbut lost the wicket of opener Rory Burns to Bumrah in the first over of the match. Mohammed Siraj removed No. 3 Zak Crawley for 27.

India had wasted a review on Crawley in the 21st over when a ball from Siraj hit the batsman's pads and went to the wicketkeeper. Skipper Virat Kohli thought the batsman had edged it and asked the appeal to be referred to TV umpire.

On the last ball of that over, another appeal was turned down but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was adamant, forcing Kohli to review again. Crawley had to return after replays showed the ball edged his bat before hitting his pad.

Dominic Sibley (18) went after lunch caught at short midwicket off Shami before Bairstow and Root got together to resurrect English innings.

Shami then had Bairstow leg-before wicket to start England's slide.

Brief scores: England 183 all out in 65.4 overs (Joe Root 64, Jasprit Bumrah 4/46, Mohammed Shami 3/28, Shardukl Thakur 2/41) vs India 21/0.

IANS