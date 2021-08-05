1st Test: Anderson strikes twice as India end rain-hit Day 2 at 125/4

Nottingham, August 5, 2021

India lost four wickets for 15 runs to end the second day of the first Test at 125/4 and let England back into the match after openers Rohit Sharma (36) and K L Rahul (batting 57) had given them a strong start putting on 97 runs for the first wicket on Thursday.

England pace bowler James Anderson turned the clock back as he picked up the two crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Virat Kohli (0) to send jitters in the Indian camp before play was stopped due to rain, just 8.4 overs after lunch.

India had dismissed England for 183 on Wednesday. More importantly, openers Sharma and Rahul had ensured that England bowlers couldn't exploit the new ball. They had buckled down and almost saw off the first session of the second day before Sharma played a hook shot straight into the hands of the fielder at fine leg at the stroke of lunch.

After lunch, it was mayhem as Anderson induced edges from No. 3 Pujara and No. 4 Kohli off successive deliveries. India were reduced to 104/3.

Soon after that, India's No. 5 Ajinkya Rahane was run out for five with the team score on 112/4.

At the draw of stumps, Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on seven with Rahul on 57.

Brief scores (Day 2, Stumps)

England 183 all out in 65.4 overs vs India 125/4 in 46.1 overs (KL Rahul batting 57, Rohit Sharma 36, J Anderson 2/15).

IANS