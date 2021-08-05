1st Test: Anderson strikes, India reduced to 125/4 after lunch

Nottingham, August 5, 2021

England pace bowler James Anderson turned the clock back as he picked two crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Virat Kohli (0) to reduce India to 125/4 before play on the second day of the first Test was stopped due to rain.

India lost four wickets for 15 runs to let England back in the game after they had looked down and out, having been dismissed for 183 on Wednesday and having failed to get a wicket in the first session.

India had chugged along well, reaching 97 without loss but at the stroke of lunch, they lost Rohit Sharma (36) to pace bowler Ollie Robinson off a hook shot that landed safely in the hands of Sam Curran at fine leg.

Soon after lunch, Anderson made the ball talk as he had Pujara caught behind off a delivery that moved away. The 39-year-old pace bowler then got rid of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, having him caught behind for a duck off the very next ball as India were reduced to 104/3.

India's No. 5 Ajinkya Rahane was then run out for 5 with the team score on 112/4.

A harried England had lost two reviews early in the first session, both against Sharma. But they kept things tight not leaking runs and eventually got the rewards.

Brief scores (Day 2, rain break)

England 183 all out in 65.4 overs vs India 125/4 in 46.1 overs (KL Rahul batting 57, Rohit Sharma 36, J Anderson 2/15).

IANS