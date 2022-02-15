1st T20I: India look to continue winning momentum vs West Indies, with an eye on right combination

Kolkata, February 15, 2022

After a clinical performance in the ODIs, Rohit Sharma-led India will look to continue the winning momentum when they lock horns with the West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series, at Eden Gardens, here on Wednesday.

In comparison with the ODIs, the T20I series is expected to be more competitive as the shortest format of the game is arguably the West Indies' strongest suit.

In their most recent T20I outing, West Indies registered a 3-2 series win against England. On the other hand, India are also on a six-match winning streak in the T20 format. After winning against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the T20 World Cup, India also blanked New Zealand 3-0 at home.

There will be some changes in India's ODI set-up, where the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel and Venkatesh Iyer could slot in. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could also return to add some experience to the bowling unit. Washington Sundar, though, has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring muscle strain.

Though, the most pressing question for India is: who will be Rohit Sharma's opening partner in absence of KL Rahul who also has been ruled out of the series due to injury. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer are the three options, who could open the innings for India. Kishan, who got a hefty deal in the recently concluded IPL mega auction and has opened for India in the past as well, could be the front-runner for the position.

It will be also interesting to see who will bat at five and six for India. Suryakumar Yadav should get one of those spots and the other depends on whether the team wants the insurance of a sixth bowling option, in which case there's Venkatesh and Deepak Hooda to choose from. Or they might want someone like Shreyas Iyer, who could offer more with the bat.

In the bowling department, an injured Washington Sundar has been replaced by Kuldeep Yadav, and the left-arm wrist spinner could get a game because the other two spinners in the squad are both leggies -- albeit of different types: Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi.

On the other hand, India have six pacers -- Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel could win out ahead of Shardul Thakur.

For the visitors, the first concern will be the fitness of their skipper Kieron Pollard. The experienced all-rounder missed the final two ODIs with a niggle and West Indies will hope that he can make a comeback to add some firepower in their batting unit.

West Indies have some dangerous players in their ranks to challenge the hosts. They also have a plethora of all-rounders -- Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder, who will provide options in bowling and the batting will have depth as well.

The two sides last faced off in a T20I series in 2019 which was hosted by India. It was a closely-fought series with India just edging the visitors 2-1.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

IANS