1st T20I: India beat West Indies by 6 wickets, take 1-0 series lead

Kolkata, February 16, 2022

India produced a clinical all-round performance to beat the West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Eden Gardens, here on Wednesday.

A solid bowling performance on his debut by young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/17) helped India restrict West Indies to 157/7 in 20 overs despite an attacking fifty by Nicholas Pooran (61 off 43).

Apart from Bishnoi, Harshal Patel (2/37) also bowled well to keep things in control of India.

In reply, Rohit Sharma (40 off 19) and Ishan Kishan (35 off 42) gave India a flying start. But once the duo got out, things changed drastically for India and the wickets of Virat Kohli (17) and Rishabh Pant in quick succession put the hosts in more trouble.

It was then a crucial partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 18) and Venkatesh Iyer (24 off 13), which helped India chase down the target in 18.5 overs.

Brief scores:

West Indies 157/7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61, Kyle Mayers 31; Ravi Bishnoi 2/17, Harshal Patel 2/37) lost to India 162-4 in 18.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 40, Ishan Kishan 35; Roston Chase 2/14) by six wickets

IANS