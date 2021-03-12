1st T20I: England win toss, elect to field

Ahmedabad, March 12, 2021

England have won the toss and elected to field in the first T20 International against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium here in Motera on Friday.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma is sitting out of the first two matches since he is resting following a gruelling four-Test series in which he played a key role. In Sharma's absence, Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul will open the Indian innings.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also makes a return to India's T20I playing XI. Pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar too returns to the India fold after recovering from a thigh injury suffered in October during the IPL.

Teams:

India XI: K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IANS