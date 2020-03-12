Cricket: Remaining two India-South Africa ODIs to be played without spectators

Mumbai, March 12, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today said that the remaining two one-day internationals (BCCI) between India and South Africa would be played without any public gathering, including spectators.

The first ODI in Dharamsala today was washed out by rains. The second ODI is slated to be played at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Sunday followed by the third at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 18.

A press release from the BCCI said it had been working closely with the Government along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

After holding discussions with the MYAS and MOHFW, the Board decided that the remaining two ODIs of the three-match series of the South Africa tour of India, 2020, would be played without any public gathering, including spectators.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday, assessed that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic. The BCCI is making every effort for compliance with the regulatory bodies of the Government of India and ensure the safety of our athletes and valued fans.

"The BCCI will continue to take guidance from the Government of India and state regulatory bodies," the release added.

