Cricket: India, South Africa ODI series to be rescheduled at a later date

Mumbai, March 13, 2020

The second and third one-day internationals (ODIs) between India and South Africa, slated for March 15 in Lucknow and March 18 in Kolkata, respectively, have been called off in view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The first ODI in Dharamsala yesterday had been washed out by rains and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced later that the remaining two matches would be played without any spectators.

A day later, the BCCI said that it had, along with Cricket South Africa (CSA) decided to reschedule the ODI series.

"Cricket South Africa will visit India at a later date to play 3 One-day Internationals. The BCCI and CSA will jointly work out the revised schedule," a press release from BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said.

