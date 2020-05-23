Cricket Academy of Pathans joins hands with StanceBeam to offer remote coaching for players

Bengaluru, May 23, 2020

In a move to offer a remote-coaching platform for aspiring cricketers, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan’s Cricket Academy (CAP) on Friday announced its partnership with StanceBeam, a Bengaluru-based sports technology start-up.

This collaboration will provide the aspirants pan-India, a superior and seamless virtual coaching experience at home in the current lockdown phase and beyond.

The CAP Remote Coaching Program offers personalised training experience based on the students cricketing skills.

"We have made a conscious effort to ensure the program is both affordable and accessible at a minimal fee structure starting from Rs. 1250 only. CAP along with StanceBeam are confident the program will redefine cricket coaching, as the new normal sets in due to COVID," a press release from the academy said.

Irfan Pathan, Director of CAP, said, “These are testing times for cricketers in India. CAP was established to cater to the untapped talent that is spread across states in the country. With a nationwide footprint, we are focused on giving international exposure to young talent in India. Our partnership with StanceBeam is a step in that direction and will help emerging cricketers focus on improving their game."

StanceBeam CEO Arminder Thind said, “The key objective is to ensure players can continue to train and improve – anytime and anywhere."

"COVID-19 posed a challenge to this situation and accelerated the launch of our StanceBeam Connect platform that helps coaches and academies train their students remotely. This combined with our Smart Cricket Bat Sensor 'StanceBeam Striker' will also provide insights and analytics that will aid them further," he said.

The StanceBeam Connect platform enables real-time monitoring, by giving students access to features such as recorded training videos, shadow practice sessions, swing metrics, etc., which the coaches can access and provide course correction real-time. This virtual training platform is set to transform and digitise cricket coaching during this pandemic and beyond. StanceBeam has opened this programme to all cricket academies in India. CAP has established itself as a well-known name in cricket coaching among aspiring cricketers. The brand works at the grass-root level to provide holistic training and this partnership is a much-needed booster.

With a national presence in 22 cities across, CAP’s top 5 cities include Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, Rajkot, and Ranchi. CAP has onboarded professional coaches who are BCCI Level I/II, ICC and NIS qualified.

Over the years 45 students have benefited to play at various district and state levels. CAP will be launching soon in many states like Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, among others.

The SaaS layer can be easily integrated into any cricket academy model, and coaches can enrol for this new wave of remote coaching.

Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director at CAP, said that technology- enabled insights and analytics allow coaches to decipher the gaps in player’s technique. StanceBeam Connect enables us to deliver remote coaching, which is in line with our vision of helping raw talent mature as players by getting them access to the best of coaches and mentors.”

