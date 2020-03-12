Coronavirus: ISL final to be played behind closed doors in Goa on Saturday

Mumbai, March 12, 2020

As part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in India, the organisers of the Indian Super League (ISL) today decided to hold the final of the 2019-20 season of the tournament behind closed doors in Goa.

ATK FC and FC Chennaiyin will meet each other in the much-anticipated final on Saturday.

“The Indian Super League 2019-20 season has witnessed high intensity, great sportsman spirit and tremendous fan excitement. We have received immense love and support from fans throughout the season and witnessing passionate fans cheering their teams is truly an overwhelming sight. The final in Goa would have been no less," Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited said in a statement.

"We were as excited as the fans for the finals, but in public interest and for the safety and health of the fans, we have decided to host the finals behind closed doors.

"I thank the fans for coming and supporting their heroes, teams and the ISL throughout the season and wishing both ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC my best for the final," she added.

