Coronavirus: BCCI defers IPL 2020 till April 15

Mumbai, March 13, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today said it had decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 till April 15 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said in a press release here.

"The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard," the release added.

According to the schedule announced earlier, the tournament was to begin on March 29.

