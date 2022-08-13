Modi hails sportspersons for their performance in Commonwealth Games, saying 'You made India proud'

New Delhi, August 13, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian athletes for their superb performances in the just concluded Commonwealth Games, saying that “it is a matter of pride that due to the splendid hard work of the sportspersons; the country is entering into the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal with an inspiring achievement”.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony here for the sportspersons who represented the country at the Games, the Prime Minister congratulated the players and coaches for their stupendous performance in Birmingham.

India bagged 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals in various disciplines at the Games.

The Prime Minister highlighted that, in the last few weeks, the country has accomplished two major achievements in the field of sports. Along with the historic performance in the Commonwealth Games, the country organized the Chess Olympiad for the first time.

“While all of you were competing in Birmingham, crores of Indians were keeping awake till late night here, watching your every action. Many people used to sleep with alarms set so that they remained updated on the performances," he said.

The Prime Minister said that, as per his promise at the time of the contingent’s send-off, they were celebrating victory today.

He maintained that numbers do not reflect the entire story as many medals were missed by the narrowest possible margins which will soon be rectified by the determined players.

"India has found a new way of winning in 4 new games as compared to last time. From lawn bowls to athletics, the athletes have performed phenomenally. With this performance, the trend of youth towards new sports in the country is going to increase a lot," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the achievements of the Indian women in boxing, judo, wrestling and their domination in the CWG and said 31medals came from the players who were making their debut, indicating the growing confidence of the youth.

Modi said that the athletes have strengthened the resolve of "Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat" not just by gifting medals to the country, but also by giving the people the opportunity to celebrate and to be proud. “You weave the country in unity of thought and goal that was also one the great strengths of our freedom struggle," he said.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the players who emerged out of the Khelo India stage had done extremely well in the international arena. “We have a responsibility to create a sports ecosystem that is globally excellent, inclusive, diverse and dynamic. No talent should be left behind," he said.

While acknowledging the role of coaches, sports administrators and support staff in the success of the players, he urged the athletes to prepare well for the Asian Games and Olympics.

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th Year of Independence), he appealed to the athletes and their coaches to encourage children by visiting 75 schools, and educational institutions in the country. “Your growing recognition, capability and acceptance should be utilized for the younger generation of the country.”

The Prime Minister concluded his address by congratulating the athletes on their "Vijay Yatra" and wished them the very best for future endeavours.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister of State Nisith Parmanik, sports administrators and officials were present at the felicitation.

