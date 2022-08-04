CWG India: Saurav Ghosal wins singles medal in Squash, High jumper Tejaswin Shankar bags a bronze

New Delhi, August 4, 2022

Seasoned pro Saurav Ghosal outplayed former world number one James Willstrop (England) 11-6,11-1,11-4 to claim the bronze and in the process became the first Indian to win a singles medal in squash, in Commonwealth Games.

Also hogging the limelight late Wednesday night was high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, who netted a bronze with a clearance at 2.22m.

The weightlifters completed their campaign with a bronze in the Super Heavyweight 109+kg. Gurdeep Singh finished third with a total lift of 390kgs (167kg in snatch+223kg in clean and jerk). Pakistan’s Muhammad Noor Butt had a Games record total of 405kgs for gold while David Liti of New Zealand won silver with 394kgs.

India lifters ended with three gold, three silver and four bronze medals and their total of 10 medals is one better than the previous Gold Coast Games.