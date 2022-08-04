CWG India: Saurav Ghosal wins singles medal in Squash, High jumper Tejaswin Shankar bags a bronze
New Delhi, August 4, 2022
Seasoned pro Saurav Ghosal outplayed former world number one James Willstrop (England) 11-6,11-1,11-4 to claim the bronze and in the process became the first Indian to win a singles medal in squash, in Commonwealth Games.
Also hogging the limelight late Wednesday night was high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, who netted a bronze with a clearance at 2.22m.
The weightlifters completed their campaign with a bronze in the Super Heavyweight 109+kg. Gurdeep Singh finished third with a total lift of 390kgs (167kg in snatch+223kg in clean and jerk). Pakistan’s Muhammad Noor Butt had a Games record total of 405kgs for gold while David Liti of New Zealand won silver with 394kgs.
India lifters ended with three gold, three silver and four bronze medals and their total of 10 medals is one better than the previous Gold Coast Games.
In boxing, Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain did not have luck going her way, however, going out in a split 2-3 decision to another Welshwoman Rosie Eccles in the quarter-finals of the women’s 66kg-70kg (Light Middleweight) category.
But the fight of the night was the quarter-final bout between Ashish Kumar and England’s Aaron Bowen in the men’s 75kg-80kg (Light Heavyweight). Both duelled like matadors in the ring and no one deserved to lose but Bowen prevailed 4-1 in the end.
In athletics Manpreet Kaur finished at the bottom of the women’s Shot Put pile with a best throw of 15.59m.
In Para Athletics, Devender Gahlot and Devendra Kumar finished 5th and 7th in the finals of the F 42 – 44/61 – 64 Discus throw for mens.
With five more medals on day six, India now has a total of five gold, six silver and seven bronze medals and lie in seventh place in the standings.
