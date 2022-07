CWG Hockey Men: Confident India to face Ghana in their opener

New Delhi, July 30, 2022

A confident India will open their campaign in the men's hockey tournament at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games against Ghana on Sunday.

India is placed in Pool B of the tournament along with Canada, England, Ghana, and Wales.

The Indian team, led by Manpreet Singh, and Chief Coach Graham Reid reached Birmingham on July 24 after the completion of their camp for the quadrennial event.

"It's actually been surprisingly cold here. Each day, we get surprised and keep questioning whether the summer is coming anytime soon. Everyone is now settled in," Chief coach Graham Reid told Hockey India in Birmingham

"The first few days we were getting everyone accustomed to where everything is in the village so that when the matches start, people are very familiar and comfortable. We focused on getting accustomed to the pitch, the playing conditions, and getting ourselves adapted to the surroundings," he said.

This will be the first time that India will play against Ghana since the 1975 World Cup. The last time the two teams faced off against each other, India had won the encounter 7-0.

India had missed out on a podium finish at the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, finishing in the 4th position.

Speaking on the team's preparations, captain Manpreet Singh said that they will not be taking any team lightly and further gave a glimpse of the team's strategy for the tournament.

"Our philosophy this time around at the games is to 'zoom out and zoom in'. Our coaches have told us to zoom out and visualise what we have to achieve. We want to win a medal, but how can we achieve the same? The first thing that we have to do is not underestimate any team," Manpreet, who will be completing the milestone of earning his 300th international cap on Sunday, said.

"Secondly, we have to ensure that we perform our best, match by match, and focus on our game plan. We will be following the same mindset against Ghana on Sunday," he added.

