CWG 2022: Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary wins India's 2nd medal, clinches bronze in 61kg

Birmingham, July 30, 2022

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary won the second medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2022 after he bagged a bronze medal in the men's 61kg event here on Saturday.

Poojary successfully pulled off a combined lift of 269kg, (118kg in snatch and 151kg in clean and jerk) to claim a podium finish at Birmingham 2022. This was also his second straight CWG medal after he won the men's 56kg silver medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad lifted a combined 285kg in both rounds to win the gold medal and create a new Commonwealth Games record in the category.

Earlier in the day, another weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar opened India's medal account at the CWG 2022 by clinching a silver.

IANS