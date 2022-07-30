CWG 2022, hockey: Navjot to return home after positive COVID test, Sonika picked as replacement

Birmingham, July 30, 2022

The Indian women's hockey team suffered a huge setback in the Commonwealth Games as seasoned Navjot Kaur tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will be heading home soon as she has got the clearance from medical authorities here to travel home.

The team has been in Europe since the start of the month, playing in the FIH Women's World Cup in the Netherlands and Spain and had travelled to both countries before reaching London for the Commonwealth Games a couple of weeks back.

It suffered a huge setback when Navjot was tested on arrival in Birmingham on July 25 and the test showed some deviation in the result. She was tested again and tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent into isolation.

She has now got the clearance to travel and will be returning home soon to further follow the COVID protocols in India.

"Navjot had tested positive for COVID and was put in isolation as per the decision of the medical authorities in Birmingham. She has now got clearance to travel and will be leaving for home soon. Sonika will replace her in the Indian team," Hockey India said in a statement on Saturday.

Navjot Kaur, a key member of the squad, did not play in India's first match against Ghana on Friday. India defeated Ghana 5-0 to start their campaign on a winning note.

They will next face Wales in a late match on Saturday. India are in Pool A along with Canada, Wales, Ghana and England and are one of the favourites to qualify from this group for the semi-finals.

IANS