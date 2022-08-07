CWG 2022: Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen clinch gold for India

Birmingham, August 7, 2022

Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen clinched gold medals for the country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning their respective finals in different categories here on Sunday.

Amit defeated home favourite Kiaran McDonald by unanimous decision in the men's 51kg flyweight final at the National Exhibition Centre, thus winning his first-ever gold medal at the Games.

This was Panghal's second Commonwealth Games medal, having won the silver medal at Gold Coast 2018. The gold will be a massive boost for him after suffering a shock opening round loss in the Olympics last year.

In the first round, the 26-year-old Amit bided his time, waiting for an opening but was proactive in landing his punches and jabs when the opportunity arose, often going for combinations. The Indian continued to attack in the second and McDonald got a cut on his face from one of Panghal's attacks and had to be stitched up by his team.

With the bout comfortably in Amit's favour, the third round was more subdued and the Indian won his first Commonwealth Games gold medal by unanimous decision.