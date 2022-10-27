Praggnanandhaa, Tania Sachdev begin campaign with draws in Asian Continental Chess Championship

New Delhi, October 27, 2022

Top seeds and favourites Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Tania Sachdev started their campaign with draws as the Asian Continental Chess Championship got off to a rousing start here on Wednesday.

Ninth seed Abhijeet Gupta and women’s second seed Nomin Erdene Davaademberel of Mongolia suffered shock defeats to become the biggest casualties of the day.

Turkmenistan’s Saparmyrat Atabayev forced Praggnanandhaa to sign the peace treaty after 47 moves while Tania settled for half point against Sakshi Chitlange after 26 moves that ended with three-fold repetition of moves.

Gupta suffered a shock defeat by the hand of Amartuvshin Ganzorig of Mongolia and Liya Kurmangaliyeva got the better of Davaademberel.

In other upsets of the day, untitled Sanket Chakravarthy outwitted Grandmaster Arjun Kalyan while Sharan Rao outwitted Grandmaster Deep Sengupta. S Nitin and Moksh Amit Doshi held Kazakh Grandmaster Rinat Jumabayev and fifth seed Aryan Chopra, respectively, in the first round.

As many as 140 players from 13 Asian countries, including 31 Grandmasters, 46 International Masters, 14 Women Grandmasters and 17 Women International Masters, are participating in the prestigious nine-day event to decide the Asian champion.

Apart from Asian supremacy, the event serves as qualification for the next year's World Cup as the top four players in the Open and two players in the women's category will secure their berth in the World cup.

