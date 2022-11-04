Praggnanandhaa and Nandhidhaa win Asian Continental Chess Championship

New Delhi, November 4, 2022

Top seed Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu drew his ninth-round encounter with B Adhiban in 63 moves to emerge as clear champion with seven points in the Asian Continental Chess Championship at Leela Ambience Convention Hotel here on Friday.

In the women's section Grandmaster Nandhidhaa P V drew her final round game against Divya Deshmukh to take her points tally to seven-and-a-half points to lift the title.

A six-way tie for the runner-up position with six-and-a-half points was resolved by tie break score and Harsha Bharathakoti finished ahead of the rest while B Adhian completed the Indian domination with a third-place finish.

Narayanan S L, Vokhidov Shamsiddin of Uzbekistan, Sethuraman S P and Karthik Venkataraman had to be satisfied with fourth to seventh places.

In the women's section, Priyanka Nutakki, Divya Deshmukh and Thi Kim Phung Vo of Vietnam finished equal on six-and-a-half points but better tie break score helped Priyanka to finish as runner-up. Divya finished third and Vo was placed fourth.