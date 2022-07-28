Modi declares 44th Chess Olympiad open in Chennai

Chennai, July 28, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the 44th Chess Olympiad here today and expressed happiness that the event was being hosted by India in the 75th year of its independence.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister welcomed all the players and chess lovers from all over the world to India and noted that the most prestigious tournament in chess has come to India, the home of chess.

The prestigious event is being held in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur were amongst those present on the occasion.

International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich was also present.

The Prime Minister noted that the 44th Chess Olympiad is a tournament of many firsts and records. It has the highest ever number of countries participating. It has the highest ever number of teams participating. It has the highest number of entries in the women’s section. The first ever Torch Relay of the Chess Olympiad started this time, he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with chess. This is why it is a chess powerhouse for India. It has produced many of India’s chess grandmasters. It is home to the finest minds, vibrant culture and the oldest language in the world, Tamil.

