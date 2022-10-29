Karthikeyan Murali draws with Koustav, Mendonca noses ahead in Asian Continental

New Delhi, October 29, 2022

Two-time national champion Karthikeyan Murali was held to a draw by Koustav Chatterjee on top board while top seed R Praggnanandhaa and second seed Narayanan S L got the better of Pranesh M and Urazayev Arystanbek of Kazakhstan, respectively, in the third round of the Asian Continental Chess Championship at the Leela Ambience here on Saturday.

Grandmaster (GM) Leon Luke Mendonca defeated Mongolian GM Batchuluun Tsegmed to emerge as the sole leader. Mendonca capitalized on most of the opportunities offered by his rival and took the point home.

In the women’s section, top seed Tania Sachdev, who defeated Kiran Manisha Mohanty is among the ten players who are now sharing the lead with two and a half points.

International Master (IM) Saina Salonika shocked second seed Nomin Erdene Davaademberel of Mongolia. It was the second defeat for the Mongolian in three matches as she suffered a setback in the opening round against Kurmangaliyeva.

International Master Soumya Swaminathan was held to a draw Kazakhstan's Liya Kurmangaliyeva.

NNN