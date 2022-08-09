Chess Olympiad: Indian Women clinch first-ever medal at Olympiad: India B win bronze in Open section

Mamallapuram, August 9, 2022

The Indian women’s team scripted a new chapter by winning the country’s first-ever medal in the women’s section while men claimed their second bronze medal at the 44th Chess Olympiad here on Tuesday.

India A team of Koneru Humpy, R Vaishali, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni, secured the bronze medal in the women’s section after a 1-3 loss to USA in the final round match.

Humpy and Vaishali drew their games while Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni ended up losing their games.

“The team has worked really hard in the last three or four months and this is India’s first-ever medal in the history of the Olympics, this should be the beginning of much better days for women’s chess in India,” said coach Abhijit Kunte

The first women’s Olympiad was held in 1957. Since 1976, women and open sections have been held together.

In the open section, on the other hand, the India B team, earned the country its second bronze medal after thrashing Germany 3-1. D Gukesh led from the start, scoring a fantastic 9/11, Nihal Sarin contributed 7.5/10, Praggnanandhaa scored well with 6.5/9 and Raunak Sadhwani chipped in a valuable 5.5/8.

“Overall, it has been a very enjoyable event. I didn’t expect us to perform so well but it could have been better. We could have had a great chance at a gold medal if I had won or drawn my game yesterday (on Monday). But these things happen. Immediately after the game I was devastated and our mentor [Viswanathan] Anand put me in a better frame of mind by saying that these things happen in sport and he too was at the receiving end himself,” said Gukesh, who played all 11 games and tallied 9 points.

It was India’s second bronze medal in the open section at the Olympiad after winning it before in 2014.

Besides medals in the team events, it rained medals for India on individual performances with as many as seven Indians winning medals, including two gold, one silver and four bronze. Gukesh and Sarin were on top and second board, respectively, while Arjun Erigaisi secured silver medal on third board. R Praggnanandhaa (third board), R Vaishali (third board), Tania Sachdev (third board) and Divya Deshmukh (reserve board) claimed individual bronze medals.