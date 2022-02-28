Chess: Koustav continues with his giant-killing spree, stuns 4th seed Karthikeyan Murali; five share lead

Kanpur, February 28, 2022

International Master Koustav Chatterjee (Bengal) continued with his giant-killing spree as he stunned fourth seed and two-time national champion Karthikeyan Murali in the fifth round of the MPL 58th Senior National Chess Championship at Ganges Club here on Sunday.

Playing black side of Steinitz Defence of Ruy Lopez opening, Koustav sacrificed his rook for bishop and pawn on the 39th move to garner full point against his fancied rival after 20 more moves.

Earlier in the fourth round, Koustav shocked fifth seed Sethuraman while in the third round he held top seed B Adhiban.

In other important fifth-round encounters, former champion GM Lalith Babu M R (PSPB) defeated GM Aryan Chopra (Delhi) while the much-anticipated top board battle between young GMs D Gukesh (TN) and Arjun Erigaisi (Telangana ) ended in a peace treaty after 46 moves arrived out of Semi Slav-Botvinnik System.

At the end of fifth-round matches, Arjun Erigaisi along with D Gukesh, Lalith Babu M R, Koustav Chatterjee and Commonwealth champion Abhijeet Gupta, who beat International Master Aditya Mittal, are sharing the lead with four-and-a-half points.

A pack of 14 players, including top seed A Adhiban, are now trailing behind the leaders with a drift of half point.

